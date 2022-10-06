Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Selah Marley Breaks Silence After Wearing Kanye’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt

Selah Marley says she is not sorry for wearing Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” t-shirt at the Paris Fashion Week.

The daughter of Lauryn Hill and granddaughter of Bob Marley faced major backlash after her pictures in the white supremacist shirt surfaced, with people suggesting it was a slap in the face to her family which advocates for racial justice.

Just two years ago Selah Marley ass was marching in them streets dodging bullets and choking on smoke grenades for George Floyd. Now she and putting on a “White Lives Matter” shirts for Kanye west. 😭. I know Bob Marley flipping in his grave https://t.co/6JcO51xl83 — Telly (@TellyDuckThem) October 3, 2022

Responding to the outrage, Selah said she would not be “bullied” into conformity.

“The past 24 hours has allowed me to realize that most of yall are stuck in a hive mind mentality,” she wrote. “You do what the group tells you to do & think what the group tells you to think. Witnessing someone break free from ‘the agenda’ sends you all into such a panic that you will do whatever it takes to force them back into the box that you feel they should exist in.”

She went on to add, “The victim becomes the victimizer. You can not bully me, manipulate me, or coax me into silence. Nor will you bully me into being who you want me to be. I don’t care how many tweets you make, DMs you send, or articles you write. Throughout all of the chaos, I have yet to speak on my experience. If you know me, you know that nothing I do is without deep thought & intention. Wait til you hear what I have to say.”

See her post:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...