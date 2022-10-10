Lauryn Hill Invites His Son Zion and Grandchildren on Stage to Perform, Days After Daughter’s Scandal

Lauryn Hill showed love to her son Zion and her two grandchildren during her exceptional performance art One Music Festival.

The legendary singer brought out her son and his children to introduce them to the audience, while declaring her love for them.

And this comes days after her daughter, Selah Marley, joined Kanye West on stage at Paris Fashion Week, rocking a white supremacist shirt that read, “White Lives Matter.” Read all about that here.

While Lauryn Hill never addressed this, fans were happy to see her show love to Zion, who did not participate in Kanye’s controversy.

