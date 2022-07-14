Lauren London Talks About the ‘Pure Love’ She Shared With Nipsey Hussle

Lauren London got candid about the kind of love she shared with Nipsey Hustle and why she is wary of relationships these days.

Speaking with Angie Martinez on the inaugural episode of her new podcast, Angie Martinez IRL Podcast, she talked about what life has been for her since the passing of Nipsey Hussle, how she’s been navigating through it, her thoughts about relationships, and much more.

“I think a lot of them [relationships] are ego-driven and they’re not pure. So why would I take myself in this vulnerable state into my ego when I’m trying to get out of it? I’m in death of the ego space. Why do I need another? Why? Does that make my life complete? I’ll never get married does that mean I’m not on purpose?” she said.

Speaking about her relationship with Nipsey, Lauren said, “We had pure love but that does not mean that our egos did not get attached in aspects of our relationship. But we definitely had pure love, always good intention.”

She said a lot more.

Watch them:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...