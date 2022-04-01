Lauren London Shares Tribute for Late Husband Nipsey Hussle Tribute on 3rd Anniversary of His Death

Lauren London honoured her husband yesterday on the third anniversary of his death.

“Loving You Here There Then Now Forever and After,” London captioned a picture of rapper. “Long Live The King Ermias Asghedom Hussle Man.”

Her post included a series of photos on her Instagram Live, which warmed many hearts.

And her photo of him on her Instagram reads: “I may not see you but I feel you in the moon and the stars and the seasons always changing. Telling me though I may seem alone that you never really left.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...