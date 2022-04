Laura Ikeji has charged women with the job of investigating what their men do for a living.

The social media influencer who was reacting to the alarming rate of ritual killings in the country, stayed that girls should know what their boyfriends do for a living especially in this present Nigerian clime.

Laura Ikeji shared that when a man spends money on a woman, she should do all she can yo know where the fund is coming from and if she notices anything fishy, take to her heels and run.

