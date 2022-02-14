Monday, February 14, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Laura Ikeji Says Nigerian Teachers Need Mental Evaluation

Laura Ikeji Kanu has pointed out the need for mental evaluations for Nigerian teachers.

The lifestyle influencer shared this is reaction to the news that a school’s headmistress beat a 1-year-old 31 strokes of the cane, resulting in the toddler going into a coma and eventually dying.

Laura Ikeji stated that teaching isn’t a profession for folks who are frustrated and unhappy with their lives. She wrote,

“Teachers in Nigeria need mental evaluation. We need i know that the ppl we leave our kids with are normal human beings. Mental evaluation for a lot of teachers in Naija. Let’s take out the bad ones. If you’re unhappy n frustrated, being a teacher isn’t the best profession for you.”

Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: