Saturday, February 19, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Laura Ikeji Narrates How a Woman Took Off After She Offered Her $100

Laura Ikeji has narrated how a woman with three children ran as fast as her legs could carry her following their encounter at the airport.

The mother of two revealed that she had the woman and her children hawking her merchandise outside the Abuja airport.

Laura shared that the kids looked exhausted so she offered the woman $100. The moment she saw the money, she began to pray silently and then took to her heels.

Laura Ikeji concluded that the woman must have thought she wanted to use her for money rituals hence, ran away as fast as she could.

