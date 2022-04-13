Laura Ikeji Kanu Laments the Number of Hermes Bags Her Sister Bought in Months

Laura Ikeji Kanu knows that her sister, Linda Ikeji is “rich rich” but that doesn’t mean she’s not a little concerned about her spending habits.

The social media influencer and reality TV star took to her Instagram to lament the number of Hermes bags her sister has acquired in the last few months.

According to Laura Ikeji, Linda has bought a total of 19 Hermes bags in just a few months therefore, it’s time for her to stop.

“Someone tell my sister to stop! Haba, 19 Hermes in how many months Kai,” she captioned a repost of Linda showing off her newest addition to her collection.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...