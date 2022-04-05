Latto Tells Troll Who Suggested She Get Liposuction that Says She’s ‘Getting Off Birth Control’

Latto was horribly bodyshamed on the internet and for this reason, she is considering going off birth control.

This sad update comes after a new video of her performing surfaced and a fan contacted her to say that she’s been “gaining weight.”

“[This struck a nerve,” the rapper shared, sharing the screenshot. Another Instagram user told Latto that she was getting “too big,” and another requested she “slow down.”

Get lipo in your arms & back your gonna look too wide,” the Instagram user wrote.

Responding to the unkind comments, she tweeted: “I thought I was losing weight looking good. Ian gone lie sis u struck a nerve cause I’m on day 2 of my no food just juice cleanse right now.”

In a later tweet, Latto wrote that she was “getting off birth control” after some continued to send judgmental comments her way.

“I’m sick of y’all telling me I’m gaining weight that shit hurt my feelings fr,” she wrote before dropping a pregnant emoji. “so don’t say nun when I.. nvm.”

I’m getting off birth control lol I’m sick of y’all telling me I’m gaining weight that shit hurt my feelings fr 🥲 so don’t say nun when I.. nvm 🤰 — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@Latto) April 4, 2022

