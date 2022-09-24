Latto Praises Cardi B and Yung Miami for Balancing Motherhood With their Rap Careers

Latto had amazing things to say about Cardi B and Yung Miami.

The rapper shared her thoughts during her appearance on the Caresha Please podcast, where she opened up about how she struggles to maintain a work-life balance. Then she went on to praise Yung Miami and Cardi B for balancing motherhood and their successful careers.

“I really salute you … I always use you and Cardi as an example,” she told host Miami. “Y’all give us a new meaning to ‘boss bitch.’ You know how they always try to make it seem like, ‘Oh, no. You can’t have a baby yet. It’s not possible. You’re gonna slow down. You’re gonna stop.’ Bitch, I swear to god, I’ll be like, ‘Miami didn’t stop. Cardi didn’t stop.’ I swear to god, I go to y’all every time. Y’all just re-wrote the story for us … That shit be motivation for somebody like me.”

Though Latto doesn’t have any children at the moment, she told Miami that a “baby ain’t too far away.”

Watch the show:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...