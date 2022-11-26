Late Sammie Okposo’s Family Releases Official Statement Following His Death

The family of the late gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, has released an official statement on his death.

The statement, which was signed by a member of the family, Hector Okposo, was released on Friday, November 25, a few hours after the ‘Welu Welu’ crooner passed away

The official statement read, “It is with a heavy heard but with total submission to God that I announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, Minister of God, Sammie Okposo. Sammie slept and went to be with the Lord on the morning of Friday, November 25, 2022. More details about the burial will be communicated soon.

“We are consoled because we know that he is with Jesus singing with angels. We kindly request that the family is allowed to grieve peacefully at this time.”

Recall that news hot the airwaves that Sammie Okposo had died on Friday morning, November 25, in his Lagos home.

Sources close to the singer revealed that the hypertensive 51-year-old had slumped and was quickly rushed to a Lekki hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...