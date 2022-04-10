Tuesday, April 12, 2022
ADANNE

Late Comedian Betty White’s Beachfront California Home Sells For $8 Million

Betty White’s estate has be sold for a whopping $8 million.

Per TMZ, the California beach house boasts of a 3,621-square-foot space; it is in Carmel, CA.

The late comedian and her husband Allen Ludden bought the plot for in 1978 for $170,000. They completed construction on the 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom house in 1981, shortly before Ludden died, and White had kept it since.

Now the house has been sold, and TMZ adds that the listing was ran by Nicole Truszkowski and Zak Freedman of Sotheby’s International Realty.

See the house:

