Late Bale penalty earns Wales draw against USA

A late Gareth Bale penalty helped Wales to a 1-1 draw against the United States of America in Group B of the Qatar 2022 World Cup on Monday.

Prior to Bale’s goal, the last time Wales scored at the World Cup was at the 1958 edition on 17th June by Terry Medwin against Hungary.

Timothy Weah, son of Liberian president George Weah, gave the US a deserved lead in the 36th minute, after running on Christian Pulisic’s pass before slotting home.

But Bale equalized for Wales in the 82nd minute from the penalty spot, volleying his effort into the top corner beyond the keeper’s reach.

Wales next Group B fixture is against Iran on Friday, 25 November while also on the same day USA will battle England.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...