Latasha Lagos Shares Intricate Relationship Between Yoruba Men and Huge Derrière

Latasha Nwugbe aka Latasha Lagos is enjoying life and living especially as a woman with a huge derriere in the city of Lagos.

The media personality shared on the intricate relationship that exists between hit blooded Yourba men and huge butts in a write up she put up on her Instagram stories.

Latasha Lagos noted that the readiness of these group of men to pounce on huge butts is one of the things she finds amusing perversely uplifting as an Igbo girl with an “attractive derriere” living in Lagos.

She also added a sure way to make money at Owanmbe where Yoruba men are present is to maintain a “b*tch resting face” while wiggling your butts on your seat. This will sure get them to open up the treasures of their pocket and spray on you.

