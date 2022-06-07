Tuesday, June 7, 2022
Latasha Lagos Announces She’s Tapping Out of the Independent woman Lifestyle and is Ready for an Arranged Marriage

Latasha Ngwube aka Latasha Lagos has announced her decision to tap out of the independent woman race.

The media personality and fashion enthusiast revealed that she came to this decision after careful consideration of EHR current economic reality.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Latasha disclosed that she has been without electricity for three days and has been spending huge sums of money on powering her generator with diesel going for N720/litre.

She noted that this wasn’t sustainable for and asked where she could sign up for an arranged marriage where “working like a donkey” wouldn’t be a requirement.

