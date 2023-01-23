LASU bans 15 indecent dressing styles on campus

The Lagos State University, LASU, has released fifteen new dress codes considered indecent for its students on campus.

The management also ordered lecturers to ensure that no students are allowed into the classrooms when indecently dressed.

In a statement issued by the interim Head of the Centre for Information, Olaniyi Jeariogbe, the University warned that it is no longer comfortable with the continuous disregard for its rules and regulations on the mode of dressing by the students on campus.

The statement said the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, had informed the College Provost, Deans of Faculties and Heads of Departments, as well as faculty officers both in the main and satellite campuses to join hands to enforce the new dressing rules.

The fifteen indecent dressing codes outlined by the Institution include wearing transparent dresses, dirty jeans with holes or obscene subliminal messages, mini and skimpy skirts/dresses, and other clothes revealing sensitive parts of the body, particularly by ladies, tattered clothes, “baggy”, “saggy”, “yansh”, “ass level”, and all other forms of indecent trousers.

Others are shirts and tops with obscene write-ups, tight-fitting apparel, rolling of sleeves or flying of shirt collars, obnoxious or seductive inscription; improperly buttoned shirts dresses, shirts without buttons, complete covering of faces (very dark glasses) or wearing of face caps; piercing of body and tattooing; wearing of necklace and earrings by male students, wearing of very big dropping earrings, wearing of necklaces and nose ring by students.

The school management also warned against distractive knocking of shoes like stiletto heels to the library and lecture rooms, plaiting, weaving or bonding of hair by male students. Lousy slippers, unkempt, brightly tinted hair/eyelashes/brown, extremely bogus hair or coloured artificial hair, artificial dreadlocks, fixing of long nails as well as fixing of long eyelashes.

