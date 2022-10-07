Lasisi Elenu Hails Pregnant Women, Finally Believes the Tale of Pregnancy Cravings with Fiancée

Adeyemi Nosa Afolabi aka Lasisi Elenu has been convinced beyond all reasonable and unreasonable doubts that pregnancy craving is indeed a thing.

The actor and skit maker took to his Instagram page on Thursday, October 6, to hail pregnant women while sharing his own experience with his pregnant fiancée Nonso.

Lasisi Elenu said that he thought the stories he was told about pregnant women having weird cravings were mere tales until he experienced it when his fiancée got pregnant.

He captioned the video, “Thought those stories of pregnant women having ritualist and ‘ogbanje’ cravings were mere tales, My brother, my sisters, I say unto you, it is not oo.

“Forget this video wey we dey do like normal human being, nothing is normal. I repeat nothing is normal. This woman’s urges dey always fear me. Because how can, how can someone want to just take a drive to ‘filing station’ to smell fuel…abeg na generator dey your belle? Shoutout to all the mothers and pregnant women.”

