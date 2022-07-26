Lasisi Elenu and Fiancée are Expecting Their First Child Together

Nosa Afolabi aka Lasisi Elenu and his fiancée, Nonso are expecting their first child together.

The couple who announced their engagement last week, hosted close friends to an intimate baby shower.

The event which saw guests like Mr Macaroni, MC Lively, Broda Shaggi, Hero Daniels, Ibrahim Suleiman, Linda Ejiofor, Wendy Lawal and a host of others, looked like a lot of fun.

Lasisi Elenu made a fashion statement in his buba and trouser ensemble while the mum-to-be was clad in a pink, floor-length tulle number.

