Tuesday, July 26, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Lasisi Elenu and Fiancée are Expecting Their First Child Together

Nosa Afolabi aka Lasisi Elenu and his fiancée, Nonso are expecting their first child together.

The couple who announced their engagement last week, hosted close friends to an intimate baby shower.

The event which saw guests like Mr Macaroni, MC Lively, Broda Shaggi, Hero Daniels, Ibrahim Suleiman, Linda Ejiofor, Wendy Lawal and a host of others, looked like a lot of fun.

Lasisi Elenu made a fashion statement in his buba and trouser ensemble while the mum-to-be was clad in a pink, floor-length tulle number.

See videos below.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: