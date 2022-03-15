Lashawn Samuel Who Walker Three Miles to Library Daily Gains Admission to 12 Colleges

Lashawn Samuel has been accepted to not one or two colleges and universities but 12 colleges of them.

The teenager who walked to the library for three miles daily for five years for accepted to colleges and universities for this spring. Some of the universities including his choice – The Ohio State University – have even offered him full scholarships.⁠

⁠

“I was so excited that I was going to college,” Samuel said, NBC4i reported. “Even if nobody else accepted me, I had this in my pocket. I knew that I had done what I had to do to get into college and my hard work was paying off.” ⁠

⁠

Lashawn Samuel grew up in abject poverty to the extent that for five years, he had to walk three miles every day from his home to the Franklinton branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library to get help with his homework.

