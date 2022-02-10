Laolu NYC Inks Major Collaboration With Car Brand Mini

Laolu Sebanjo aka Laolu NYC has inked a major collaboration with the car brand Mini.

The Nigerian born and raised former human rights lawyer cum artist revealed his design featured on the new Mini.

Laolu shared the news on his Instagram page on Wednesday, February 9, by posting a photo of the car, showing off his art work and captioned it,

“Laolu X MINI #everythingismycanvas.”

39 year-old Laolu NYC notably worked with Beyonce on her Lemonade album as well as other high flying celebrities. He coined his style of art, Afromysterics, meaning mystery of the African thought pattern.

This style incorporates African themes and African traditions. His uses charcoal and distinct patterns to create complex, story-rich art designs that draw heavily on his Yoruba heritage.

