Lanre Gentry Debunks Paternity Fraud Claim, Says Son with Mercy Aigbe is 100% His

Lanre Gentry has debunked claims of paternity fraud making the rounds in regards to the son he shares with ex-wife, Mercy Aigbe.

The business man took to his Instagram to speak on this following the social media brouhaha that resulted after the actress unveiled her new husband, Kazim Adeoti.

Folks had called attention to the striking resemblance between Aigbe’s son, Olajuwon and he new man especially after her ex-husband insinuated that she was unfaithful through out the marriage.

Well, Lanre Gentry addressed the rumours and that the offspring from his 7-year-union with Mercy Aigbe is undoubtedly his son.

“What is life? I thank everyone for your comments and advice about my lovely son. Olajuwon Gentry my son is my son 100%. I love him so much. There is nothing in this world that can separate me with my children (sic)”, he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...