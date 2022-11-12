Land Gift: Obi threatens to quit campaign

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi says he will quit campaigns for the 2023 general elections if anyone can prove that he accepted land gift as governor of Anambra State.

The 61-year-old former governor stated this on Friday at the palace of the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, in Edo State.

The LP presidential flag bearer visited the revered Benin monarch when he and his team stormed Edo for campaigns ahead of next February’s polls.

Receiving the politician in his palace, Oba Ewuare II used the opportunity to clarify a viral document where Obi rejected land allocation from the Anambra State Government while he was a serving governor.

“Your Excellency, somebody show me a letter where land was given to you in your state and you politely returned it that you don’t need it; that you are there to serve and so on. Correct?” the first-class monarch asked.

“Very correct,” Obi responded.

“If anybody sees a piece of land allotted to me, my wife, any of my family members, directly or indirectly when I was governor, I will stop campaigning,” the LP presidential candidate noted.

