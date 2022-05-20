Friday, May 20, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Lami Philips Speaks on the Pressure to ‘Snapback’fir new Mums

Lami Philips is speaking up on the inordinate pressure placed on women to ‘snapback’ after welcoming their babies.

The singer and actress who was not so long ago embroiled in the Dowen University saga involving Sylvester Oromoni, shed light on this menace.

Lami Philips posted the screenshot of a TMZ post which showed off Kylie Jenner’s ‘snapback’ body after baby number 2 and called it a problem, because it sends the wrong message to young girls and new mothers.

She reiterated that new mums do not owe anyone a snapback body; what they owe to themselves and their babies are, attention, kindness, live and patience.

Philips also had strong words for those on the habit of throwing jabs about weight, complexion, etc at women after childbirth and advised that they kind their business.

