Lamar Odom Says Khloé Kardashian ‘Could Have Hollered at Me’ for Second Child

Lamar Odom says he would have been happy to have a child with Khloé Kardashian.

In a video obtained by Page Six, the former basketballer was asked what he thinks about the recent news that Khloé and Tristan Thompson are expecting their second child together via surrogate.

Odom asked his interviewers about the status of her relationship with Tristan, who issued her a public apology after a paternity test confirmed he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, who gave birth to their son in December.

Khloé is expecting another baby with Tristan, so Odom thinks she should have asked him.

“She could have hollered at me for that,” Odom said.

