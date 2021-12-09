Lamar Odom Says He’s Drug Free, Marijuana Free and Relationship Free in Lengthy Post

Lamar Odom is finally drug free, marijuana free and relationship free after being in a toxic vicious cycle for so long.

The two times NBA championship winner wrote a message to his exes and the next woman in a lengthy Instagram post as he spoke on the journey to his new lease of life.

Lamar recalled that exactly a year ago, he decided to quit his engagement to Sabrina Parr and left her at a hotel in Atlanta without prior notice. He stated that though she was livid and the action broke his heart, it saved his soul because their relationship was abusive.

Many times he wanted to go back because he hates being alone and wanted a pretty face to wake up to. He confessed that he sought solace in drugs, marijuana and a slew of women.

But alas, a light came on and he decided he needed to change for himself. Thankfully, the effort paid off and he is finally drug free, marijuana free and relationship free.

