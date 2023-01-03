Lamar Odom Says He’s Afraid to Ask khloé Kardashian Out

Though Lamar Odom will want nothing more than to get back in with Khloe Kardashian, he is unable to follow through with that plan.

The former NBA basketball player who was previously married to the Kardashian sister, revealed he has cold feet where that is concerned.

In a sneak peek at @tmz_tv Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians special, which premiered this Monday, January 2, the former NBA star revealed that he wants to have a friendship with his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian. However, he’s too shy to make the first move.

“I would just love to take Khloé out to dinner,” Odom, 43, says in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the new project. TMZ host Harvey Levin then asks, “For what purpose?” to which Lamar responds, “Being her friend. That’s it.” He goes on to explain that the reason he hasn’t reached out yet is that he’s “too shy.” He also adds, “And I’m a Scorpio and I hate being told no and being denied. I’m afraid.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...