Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Lamar Odom Says He’s Afraid to Ask khloé Kardashian Out

Celebrity

Though Lamar Odom will want nothing more than to get back in with Khloe Kardashian, he is unable to follow through with that plan.

The former NBA basketball player who was previously married to the Kardashian sister, revealed he has cold feet where that is concerned.

In a sneak peek at @tmz_tv Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians special, which premiered this Monday, January 2, the former NBA star revealed that he wants to have a friendship with his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian. However, he’s too shy to make the first move.

“I would just love to take Khloé out to dinner,” Odom, 43, says in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the new project. TMZ host Harvey Levin then asks, “For what purpose?” to which Lamar responds, “Being her friend. That’s it.” He goes on to explain that the reason he hasn’t reached out yet is that he’s “too shy.” He also adds, “And I’m a Scorpio and I hate being told no and being denied. I’m afraid.”

Latest

Celebrity

Singer Timaya Reveals The Secret to Gaining Respect

0
Timaya is out here trying to be a sage in 2023 as he has shared for his well of wisdom.
Celebrity

Bimbo Ademoye Gets Emotional About First Film as Executive Producer

0
The actress got emotional talking about the journey from actress to producer via her Instagram page on Monday, January 2.
Celebrity

Uriel Oputa Reveals Premium Heartbreak During ‘Detty’ December

0
Uriel Oputa just shared how she was at the receiving end of a premium heartbreak from one of the IJGB ( I Just Got Back) folks, home for the holidays.
Celebrity

Fancy Acholonu Rescinds Apology to Alexx Ekubo, Says she Endured Lies and Cheating in Relationship

0
More drama is brewing regarding the public apology episode between Alexx Ekubo and his ex-fianceé, Fancy Acholonu.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

Singer Timaya Reveals The Secret to Gaining Respect

0
Timaya is out here trying to be a sage in 2023 as he has shared for his well of wisdom.
Celebrity

Bimbo Ademoye Gets Emotional About First Film as Executive Producer

0
The actress got emotional talking about the journey from actress to producer via her Instagram page on Monday, January 2.
Celebrity

Uriel Oputa Reveals Premium Heartbreak During ‘Detty’ December

0
Uriel Oputa just shared how she was at the receiving end of a premium heartbreak from one of the IJGB ( I Just Got Back) folks, home for the holidays.
Celebrity

Fancy Acholonu Rescinds Apology to Alexx Ekubo, Says she Endured Lies and Cheating in Relationship

0
More drama is brewing regarding the public apology episode between Alexx Ekubo and his ex-fianceé, Fancy Acholonu.
Celebrity

Iyabo Ojo and Her Man, Paul Okoye Get Flirty on the Gram

0
Iyabo Ojo has no holds barred showing off her man, ever since she made her romance with Paul Okoye public.
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina
spot_imgspot_img

Singer Timaya Reveals The Secret to Gaining Respect

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Timaya is out here trying to be a sage in 2023 as he has shared for his well of wisdom.
Read more

Bimbo Ademoye Gets Emotional About First Film as Executive Producer

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
The actress got emotional talking about the journey from actress to producer via her Instagram page on Monday, January 2.
Read more

Uriel Oputa Reveals Premium Heartbreak During ‘Detty’ December

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Uriel Oputa just shared how she was at the receiving end of a premium heartbreak from one of the IJGB ( I Just Got Back) folks, home for the holidays.
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: