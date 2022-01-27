Lamar Odom Receives Pendant of Kobe and Gigi Bryant

Lamar Odom was a tad overwhelmed when his management gift presented him a special something.

The former NBA basketballer posted an anniversary message ahead of the 2nd anniversary of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gigi’s death alongside the other victims in the ill fated helicopter crash of January 26, 2020.

Lamar had shared how Kobe was always there to being him back from the brink of darkenesss and struggling to accept the late basketball legend’s passing.

He was however pleasantly surprised by members of his management team who gifted him a beautiful jewelry of Kobe and Gigi.

He added that he was grateful for the gift seeing as Kobe meant a lot to him and the pendant will serve as a constant reminder to keep him going when times are tough.

