Lala Anthony Thanks Fans for Overwhelming Support Following Opening Up About Divorce

Lala Anthony is grateful for the overwhelming love and support sent her away following her interview with Charmalagne tha go.

The actress who had opened up about her divorce from ex-husband Carmelo Anthony and the difficulty in navigating her new reality took to Instagram to give her thanks.

She noted that she’s usually hesitant to discuss certain things but the truth is many people can relate or are going through the same thing.

Lala Anthony went on to say that though life isn’t ways easy but in time, things get easier and better as she thanked her fans and added that they indeed motivate her

