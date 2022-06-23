Lala Anthony Shares Self care and Dating Advice

Lala Anthony is dishing self care and relationship tips as she shared what she looks out for in a potential date.

The actress and mother of one indulged fans in a Question and Answer session via her Instagram where she gave answers to the enquiries by fans.

One of the participants had asked the actress of she would consider dating someone who isn’t famous but is double well for himself. She had answered that she has never judged a potential date using fame as a criterion.

Shw also went on to add self care tips that have helped her on her personal journey to self love.

