Lala Akindoju Rings in 35th Birthday in a Burst of Colours

Lala Akindoju is thirty five, thirty fine and thirty fire and this birthday photoshoot drives home the point.

The actress, producer and casting director rang in her 35th year on earth on Tuesday, March 8, in a glorious burst of vivid colours.

Lala Akindoju played with tones of red, yellow, green and orange in her birthday shoot as she shared a simple promise to herself on her big day.

“Light of the world, salt of the earth. A city set on a hill. I CANNOT be hidden. I’m ready for all the mind blowing manifestations as I walk in the fullness of God’s will and purpose for me. Game face for the 35th year. We move.

