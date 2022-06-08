Lala Akindoju Drags Folks Speaking Against the ‘Jesus’ Challenge on Social Media

Lala Akindoju isn’t letting this one go as she has taken to social media to drag folks who have a thing to say about the ongoing ‘Jesus’ challenge.

Many social media timelines lit up on Tuesday, June 7 with photos of the name Jesus in red against a white background after minister and singer, Nathaniel Basset urged folks to do this.

Naturally, a number of folks including some celebrities had a thing or two to say about it, chiding folks for what they termed ridiculous as opposed to seeking lasting solutions to the many issues of Nigeria.

Lala Akindoju was not having any of it and made sure to let these set of people know. She noted that many churches have been organising PVC registration and urging members to vote but none of these folks had a thought about it.

Suddenly, because Christians decided to post ‘Jesus’ on their timelines, their blood has begun to boil.

The mother of one added that many churches take on projects such as feeding folks, paying school fees, housing homeless people, rehabilitating addicts; things the government should do, yet no receive no praise for it, only bullying from pseudo-intellectuals.

Akindoju stated that citizens should focus on holding their government responsible for its failures as opposed to picking on Christians and the Church.

