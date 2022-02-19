Lala Akindoju Details Birthing Experience as Son Clocks One

Lala Akindoju has declared that she has added another birthday date, February 19, the day she gave birth to her son, Adeoreofe.

The actress abs producer detailed her birthing experience in a lengthy Instagram post as she marks the first year of her little boy’s life.

Lala revealed that she went into labour on February 18, 2021 but after being at the hospital for hours, she was barely 2cm dilated. She was then sent home.

Contractions went on throughout the night and by the morning of February 19, she was about 5cm and she headed back to the clinic. At this point, she has barely slept at all.

When she got to the hospital, she was admitted and tried to get comfortable to sleep but everyone she laid on her side, her baby’s heartbeat would drop drastically. The only time it regulated was when she was kneeling on all fours. This went on for hours until she was fully dilated and ready to push.

Lala Akindoju shared that she was beyond tired at this point and just wanted to doze off. She revealed that just about when the baby was ready to be born, his heart rate dropped again and they prepped for the OR as the best option was a Cesarean Section.

About to enter the OR, the heart rate picked up to 150 again and there was no need for surgery. She noted that she was so tried that she must have dozed off in between pushing and didn’t know how she brought forth her almost 4kg baby.

