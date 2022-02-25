Lala Akindoju Celebrates the Absolute Love of Her Life as Chef Fregz Turns a Year Older

Lala Akindoju is not shy to celebrate her husband and chef extraordinaire, Chef Fregz as he celebrates his 34th birthday today.

The actress and producer took to her Instagram stories to write a lengthy message dedicated to the birthday boy.

Lala Akindoju noted that in the past year, Fregz has become a better version of himself as he stepped into the fullness of God’s purpose for him.

She hailed him for loving her and all her friends, being a man of character and integrity, his generosity, compassion and talents and for being committed to enjoyment.

The mum of one wished her beau a happy birthday as she welcomed him to his year of more.

