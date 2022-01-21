Lala Akindoju Celebrates Berlinale Talent Selection

Lala Akindoju has been selected as a part of the prestigious Berlinale Talents for 2022 and she’s beyond excited.

The actress, producer and casting director shared the good news via her Instagram page, opening up about losing out previously when she applied.

Lala Akindoju stated that she will be in conversation with some 199 filmmakers from 70 countries from February 12-18, 2022.

The mother of one is especially excited because this is the 20th anniversary of Berlinale Talents.

Berlinale Talents is the Berlin International Film Festival’s talent development programme for the world’s top 200 emerging filmmakers and series creators.

Lala Akindoju also shared the news of the film, ‘Eyimofe’ scoring a NAACP Image Awards Nomination.

