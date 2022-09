Lala Akindoju has taken on added responsibility as she has been named a Senior Movies Creative Executive for Amazon Studios.

The actress, producer and casting director announced her excitement at joining the Local Originals team at Amazon via her Instagram page.

Lala Akindoju stated that it’s a honour to be creating opportunities that are laser focused on creatives and content and expressed gratitude to the folks at Amazon for the opportunity.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...