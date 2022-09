It’s year four of marital bliss for Lala Akindoju and her husband, Gbubemi Fregene.

The actress and her chef beau who share a son, Adeore, took to their respective Instagram pages to mark the fourth anniversary of their wedding.

Sharing a video carousel, Lala Akindoju shared that time has indeed flown by as she has been having fun being married to her husband.

On his own page, Chef Fregz posted a cute family photo where he pointed out that it feels like they’ve only been married for two years.

