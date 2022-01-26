Lagos4Lagos leader, Ogunsanya, is dead

A former Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Princess Adenrele Adeniran-Ogunsanya, is dead.

It was learnt that the she died early Tuesday, January 25, 2022 after a brief illness.

Adenrele Adeniran-Ogunsanya, who was in her 60s, was the Lagos SSG during the first term in office of Governor Babatunde Raji Fashola, between 2007 and 2011.

She was the daughter of prominent Ikorodu born politician and associate of the late Nnamdi Azikiwe, the late Prince Adeniran Ogunsanya.

The deceased was the apex Leader of the Lagos4Lagos Movement whose members recently defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alongside with their lead visioner, Dr Abdul Azeez Olajide Adediran a.k.a Jandor.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...