Lagos tops as Nigeria’s Covid cases surge

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has announced another high daily cases of COVID-19 in 10 States and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja as the fourth wave hits hard.

In an update on its verified Facebook page on Thursday morning, the specialist health agency said about 1,355 cases and one death were recorded on Wednesday.

Lagos State, the epicenter of the virus in Nigeria, recorded 1,036, followed by Nasarawa with 92 cases.

The development brings the total number of recorded cases in the country to 240,374, with 3,028 deaths, while about 213,491 have recovered from the disease.

NCDC’s post reads, “1,355 new cases of COVID19Nigeria:

Lagos-1,036

Nasarawa-92

Delta-58

FCT-57

Edo-44

Rivers-25

Kano-23

Enugu-11

Plateau-6

Bayelsa-3

240,374 confirmed

213,491 discharged

3,028 deaths

“Today’s report includes: 1,036 cases reported for Lagos state are in addition to report for 28th (529) and 29th (507) December, 2021”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...