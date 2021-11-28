Lagos to deliver 50 megawatts, 20 hours of electricity per day to residents

The Lagos State Government has disclosed plans to deliver 50 MegaWatt of electricity for 20 hours daily to residents through the Lagos State Electricity Policy.

Governor of Lagos, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this known in a statement on Saturday signed by Mr Kayode Oyekanmi, Director Public Affairs, Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives (MCIC).

The Lagos helmsman said the development was part of the efforts of his administration to accelerate industrialization within the state.

He added that the Lagos State Electricity Policy framework was set to create a sub-national electricity sector that would be entirely off the national grid and cater for the needs of households in the state.

Commending the creativity and resilience of young industrialists, Sanwo-Olu urged them to tap into the opportunities made available by the state government.

He said that some of these were finances, entrepreneurship and technical support.

Sanwo-Olu said they could use these to provide workable solutions to the challenges of industrialization in the state and country at large.

“It is time to think outside the box. You can for instance begin to think of developing machines that refine raw materials in small qualities to start with, but run solely on solar or other forms of clean energy.

“It is not the time to think of things we don’t have, rather, it is the time to maximize the opportunities at our disposal.

“I want you to know that we, the society, expect more from you in terms of innovation and creativity that will put an end to the challenges of industrialisation in Africa”, Sanwo-Olu said.

He assured that his administration would continue to give listening ears to all ideas put forward by industrialists and also give maximum support to develop them into the next big invention.

