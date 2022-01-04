Lagos Theatre Igando launches creative club

Lagos Theatre Igando has launched a creative club called “Lagos Theatre Igando Creative Club” for residents of Igando, Alimosho and its environs.

Speaking at the launch of the Club, which also witnessed a funfair, the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf commended the initiative, pointing out that the occasion marked the beginning of a creative career for teenagers and children in and around Alimosho.

She envisaged that the partnership would bring entertainment to the doorsteps of members of the community in the spirit of the festive season, just as she encouraged all residents in and around Igando to make the best use of the theatre located within their neighbourhood to hone their creative skills.

In his remarks, the Manager of Lagos Theatre Igando who is also its Artistic Director, Mr. Bimbo Obafunwa, said that the Creative Club is a platform to engage the creative community within Igando in line with the government’s initiative of establishing theatres across the State to serve as hubs for creativity and talent discovery for both young and old.

Obafunwa explained that the gathering was to create time for families to come out and have fun by enjoying the activities made available for kids and the games for adults.

“This event is also to expose parents to this creative club to enable their children become registered members where they will have the opportunity every weekend to go through coding, chess, music, dance, drama, traditional African drums, tie and dye, visual arts and painting, and other arts and crafts elements that would help boost and foster the creative nature in the children”, he noted.

In her contribution, the Chief Executive Officer, Folashecrown Events, Ms. Afolashade Oyelaja, said the event was designed to bring families together to have fun and enjoy the holidays, maintaining that the goal is to make people happy, as happiness is a crucial element to long life.

She said: “This is our own way of bringing people together to do something different aside from their regular day to day activities. Activities such as we are having here today will make people happy, make families bond, see a better way to enjoy themselves and in turn, live a healthy life.

“Everyone deserves to be happy, so do everything to be happy irrespective of what you are going through”, she said.

The funfair featured a beauty pageant, trampoline, comedy, theatre experience, stage performances, swimming, games, face painting, bouncing castle, dance competition and play station games, among others.

