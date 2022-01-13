Lagos State Government to Henceforth Sponsor Festac Music Festival in Honour of Sound Sultan

Thursday, January 13, 2022
The Lagos State Government has announced that it has assumed the responsibility of Festac Music Festival, going forward.

The government made this known that henceforth, the grassroot event which was initiated by late singer, Olanrewaju Fasasi aka Sound Sultan will be sponsored by it in his honour.

Speaking at the third edition of the FESTAC Music Festival and the first held after the singer’s death, the Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr Solomon Bonu, said the singer’s vision of raising young talents will be kept alive.

The family of the late singer took to his Instagram page to thank the government for the gesture as well as all the artistes that lent their talents to the third edition of the festival.

Sound Sultan died on July 11, 2021, at the age of 44 after battling Angioimmunoblastic T-Cell Lymphoma.

