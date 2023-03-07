Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Lagos Police reads riot act ahead governorship elections

News

The Lagos State Police Command has vowed to prosecute people spreading fake news and “provocative content” on social media with the intent to cause panic in the state.

The spokesman of the command, Benjamin Hundeyin, stated this on Monday.

Hundeyin was reacting to the increase in the level of propaganda and inciting ethnic statements among social media users ahead of the March 11 gubernatorial election.

He also revealed the police in the state have begun investigations into related cases with the aim of prosecuting those found guilty.

“The command has begun investigating this scaremongering with a view to apprehending and prosecuting those found culpable.

“The good people and residents of the state are urged to disregard all forms of messages, especially on social media depicting fictitious, fallacious, and preposterous claims aimed at jeopardizing the peace currently being enjoyed in the state,” Hundeyin said.

Latest

Politics

Peter Obi visits woman stabbed during election in Lagos

0
Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP),...
News

Relief as Banks commence payment of old Naira Notes

0
Nigerians can now heave a sigh of relief as...
News

Soludo denies plot to assassinate Peter Obi

0
Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo has countered the allegation...
News

61 die of Diphtheria in Kano

0
Kano State has been hit by a deadly outbreak...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

Peter Obi visits woman stabbed during election in Lagos

0
Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP),...
News

Relief as Banks commence payment of old Naira Notes

0
Nigerians can now heave a sigh of relief as...
News

Soludo denies plot to assassinate Peter Obi

0
Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo has countered the allegation...
News

61 die of Diphtheria in Kano

0
Kano State has been hit by a deadly outbreak...
Politics

Lagos Guber: PDP’s Jandor rules out LP alliance

0
The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Peter Obi visits woman stabbed during election in Lagos

Emmanuel Offor -
Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has visited Mrs Jennifer Efidi, who was stabbed by political thugs during Saturday’s presidential and...
Read more

Relief as Banks commence payment of old Naira Notes

Emmanuel Offor -
Nigerians can now heave a sigh of relief as some deposit money banks have started paying out the old N1,000 and N500 notes, following...
Read more

Soludo denies plot to assassinate Peter Obi

Emmanuel Offor -
Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo has countered the allegation linking him to a plot on the life of Peter Obi. The businessman and former Anambra...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: