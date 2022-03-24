Lagos pastor rapes three brothers during ‘deliverance’ session

A self-acclaimed pastor, identified as Elijah Emenendu, has been accused of sodomizing three brothers after pretending to release anointing powers into them.

SaharaReporters report that the Chapel of Revelation Deliverance Ministry pastor has been arrested and his case transferred from Ajeromi police Station to Area B command for further investigation.

Emenendu was alleged to have had carnal knowledge of three brothers on the “pretence of transferring the power of God into them through anal s#x.”

A statement published by the Advocate for Children and Vulnerable Peoples Network said that Emenendu had started the disturbing trend with the eldest brother (name withheld) by encouraging the young man to stop internet fraud popularly known as “Yahoo Yahoo.”

Afterwards, the Pastor allegedly informed the boy that to experience the power of God, he would release the power into him through anal s#x.

The boy reportedly agreed to the plan but ended up in severe pains coupled with bleeding from the an$s.

The advocate further alleged that Pastor Emenendu copulated with the young man four times in a week inserting dangerous objects into his an#s including a mop stick.

The pastor also allegedly used syringe need to tickle the young man’s scrotum and navel.

He proceeded to abuse the younger brother to the victim by first teaching him how to masturbate.

The advocate said, “He started by prophesying that God wanted the eldest to stop “yahoo”, taught him how to mast#rbate, then told him that he wanted the boy to experience the power of God and he would release power into him through anal s#x.

“The boy agreed but was bleeding from the act and was in severe pains. The pastor had s#x with him four times in a week, twice a day, inserted mop stick into his an#s, used syringe need to prick his scrotum and navel. The boy has been living with him since last year and endured s#x episodes with him

“From the first boy, the pastor moved to his immediate younger brother and taught him mast#rbation. He moved to the little brother and had s#x with him too.

“He made them have s#x with each other in his hotel room after church service.

“These boys are badly messed up. The greatest deception is to sodomise boys in the name of God. The case has been transferred from Ajeromi police Station to Area B command.”

