Lagos LP Chairman, Kayode Salako, steps down

The Chairman of the Labour Party in Lagos State, Mr Kayode Salako has handed over the party structure in the state to Mrs Dayo Ekong as the new chairman.

Meanwhile, The Outgoing Chairman has been elevated to the position of Special Adviser on Lagos Affairs and Liaison operations to the National Chairman of the Party, Comrade Julius Abure.

In his handover speech at the Stakeholders’ meeting on Tuesday in Lagos, Kayode said he cannot be a mole in the political party he is contesting and that the party made him not the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Outgoing Chairman described himself as sincere and honest, adding that the party asked him not to go when he wanted.

“I can’t be a mole in a political party i am contesting. I am so grateful that Labour Party made me not APC for the many many years I was with them.

“When I wanted to go, Labour Party said I can’t go and they elevated me. I am a sincere human being. I don’t deceive and I don’t cheat,.

“It is where I am going that I am going. I came to the party to look for how it can be better for me.

“I cannot continue to run the affairs of the party because I am also one of the contestants. I have to hand over. This is the structure we have built for months. The greatest asset any politician can have is the structure.” He said.

