Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Lagos, Kano, Kaduna States top list of 87.2m PVC s collected

News

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has disclosed that Lagos, Kano and Kaduna States top the list of 87.2m collected Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs.

The disclosure is contained in a document issued by INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at the daily briefing held at the National Collation Centre on Thursday in Abuja.

Recall that PVC collection ended on 5 February, after the commission extended the process twice.

INEC disclosed that a total of 87,209,007 PVCs were collected, with 6,259,229 uncollected as of 5 February, when the exercise ended.

A breakdown by states revealed that Lagos has the highest number of collected PVCs, with 6,214,970, followed by Kano with 5,594,193, and Kaduna, with 4,164,473.

Ekiti State has the least number of collected PVCs- 958,052.

Others are: Abia – 1,949,197 collected PVCs; Adamawa, 1,970,650; Akwa-Ibom, 2,198,628; Anambra, 2,624,764; Bauchi, 2,721,780; Bayelsa, 1,009,895; Benue, 2,607,141; Borno, 2,447,209; Cross River, 1,672,810; Delta, 2,989,514; Ebonyi, 1,551,795; Edo, 2,128,288; Enugu, 1,995,389; Gombe, 1,534,954; Imo, 2,280,339; Jigawa, 2,298,365; Katsina, 3,459,945; Kebbi, 1,980,171; Kogi, 1,813,741.

Kwara 1,537,275; Nasarawa, 1,847,752; Niger, 2,633,728; Ogun, 2,278,063; Ondo, 1,729,641; Osun, 1,594,066; Oyo, 2,761,421, Plateau, 2,687,533; Rivers, 3, 285,785; Sokoto, 2,097,789, Taraba, 1,825,325; Yobe, 1,437,851; Zamfara, 1,850,055; and the FCT, 1,476,451.

Latest

Celebrity

9th AMVCA: Organisers call for Entries

0
MultiChoice Nigeria and Africa Magic, organisers of the Africa...
Politics

PDG G5 helping Tinubu to victory – Keyamo

0
The spokesman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential...
News

Elections: We have received cash from CBN – INEC

0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has...
News

Elections: Immigration boss Idris orders 24-hr border closure

0
The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has ordered the closure...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

9th AMVCA: Organisers call for Entries

0
MultiChoice Nigeria and Africa Magic, organisers of the Africa...
Politics

PDG G5 helping Tinubu to victory – Keyamo

0
The spokesman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential...
News

Elections: We have received cash from CBN – INEC

0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has...
News

Elections: Immigration boss Idris orders 24-hr border closure

0
The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has ordered the closure...
Politics

Obi restates drive for a new Nigeria, thanks ‘Obidients’

0
The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

9th AMVCA: Organisers call for Entries

Emmanuel Offor -
MultiChoice Nigeria and Africa Magic, organisers of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), have announced the ninth edition of the awards and called...
Read more

PDG G5 helping Tinubu to victory – Keyamo

Emmanuel Offor -
The spokesman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, has disclosed why the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu will win...
Read more

Elections: We have received cash from CBN – INEC

Emmanuel Offor -
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has taken possession of a “substantial part” of the cash it requested of the Central Bank...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: