Monday, July 11, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

“Lagos is not Working. Nigeria is not Working,” Djinee Laments After Spending 9 Hours in traffic

Djinee makes bold when he says that despite many contrary opinions, Lagos is not working and Nigeria as a whole isn’t working either.

The singer and media personality stated this after spending 9 hours in traffic and unable to return to his home.

Djinee noted that he has come to realise that money doesn’t increase the quality of life in our part of the planet.

In a very lengthy Twitter thread, the ‘Ego’ crooner went on to list the many reasons why he arrived at his conclusion.

 

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: