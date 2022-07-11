“Lagos is not Working. Nigeria is not Working,” Djinee Laments After Spending 9 Hours in traffic

Djinee makes bold when he says that despite many contrary opinions, Lagos is not working and Nigeria as a whole isn’t working either.

The singer and media personality stated this after spending 9 hours in traffic and unable to return to his home.

Djinee noted that he has come to realise that money doesn’t increase the quality of life in our part of the planet.

In a very lengthy Twitter thread, the ‘Ego’ crooner went on to list the many reasons why he arrived at his conclusion.

I can finally tweet this. Fri/Sat, I was out for 16hrs. 9 of those were spent in traffic. 4hrs to the location & 5hrs back. “Back” wasn’t even home cos i had to find shelter @ a friend’s. Couldn’t drive any longer. And some people experience this everyday. This is not life. — DJINEE (@DJINEE) July 10, 2022

You have to possess a higher level of reasoning to know that money doesn’t increase your quality of life in naija. In that traffic, there were benzes & ranges, all as frustrated as everyone else in traffic. All of us losing productive time. Our health collectively taking a hit! — DJINEE (@DJINEE) July 10, 2022

I asked myself how long I can take this. The first night, I was still in traffic at midnight. Finally out of it, driving in pitch black darkness still on terrible roads in the rain fearing for my safety because this is naija, this is Lagos! — DJINEE (@DJINEE) July 10, 2022

This is no political tweet. Lagos is not working. Nigeria is not working. Ask those that have to scoop flood water from their houses, replace car engines. Ask the families in Owo, Borno, Adamawa, Kaduna etc who like their counterparts in the east have lost thousands to terrorism. — DJINEE (@DJINEE) July 10, 2022

Lagos has become so capitalist that there has been no thought given to proper urban planning. Just keep selling! Fuel stations jostling for space with residential houses on tiny roads. Dangote refinary built & half the road leading to it is a mess. Agbero is normal. A mega city! — DJINEE (@DJINEE) July 10, 2022

Our bar of success has been set so low. That’s why we’ll see all these & more & applaud. Either that or we’re plain stupid. Or worse still, our hunger has left our brains comatose, so we’ll prefer the crumbs they (politicians) pacify us with than seek a total change! — DJINEE (@DJINEE) July 10, 2022

In the land of the blind, the one eyed man is king. You need to legally travel out to see what it means to have a quality life for less. If you’re well travelled & you still see the mess here as normal & support the administrators of this anomaly, then you are the biggest PHOOL! — DJINEE (@DJINEE) July 10, 2022

