Lagos Interior Designer, Ehi Ogbebor’s Maid Hacks Her Safe, Steals $11k

Ehi Ogbebor has shared how her maid of less than two months hacked her safe and stole the sum of $11k.

The popular interior designer revealed this via her Instagram page on Saturday, December 10.

Ehi Ogbebor who is the founder of Sayaveth Interior, shared several videos where she recounted the situation.

“Y’all be careful this season…this girl hacked my safe and stole 11k dollars… that’s ₦8m at once. God was on my side and confused her. She had this money for days but stayed in my house. Something in me (intuition) made me check were my safe last night. She was to go off today Saturday and obviously be gone forever!!! These maids are professional criminals that work in synergy. P.S: I usually don’t keep money at home. Anyway, she has been handed over to the police.”

