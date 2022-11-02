Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Lagos house help drags employer to court for flogging her

A 20-year-old house help, Faith Udoh, has dragged her employer, Bukola Ore, before a magistrates’ court in the Ebute-Metta area of Lagos State for flogging her.

The prosecutor, Inspector Francisca Job, told the court that the accused flogged her househelp and inflicted grievous bodily injuries on her for abandoning what she was asked to do and instead seeing her boyfriend.

Insp Job said, “My Lord, Faith who resides with her madam at Hakeem Habeeb Close, Off Randle Avenue, Surulere, Lagos, reported the matter to the police.

“In her statement, she accused the defendant of being in the habit of flogging her at the slightest provocation.” 

The accused, who was charged with assault and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, A.O. Tella, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum each and adjourned to November 7, 2022.

