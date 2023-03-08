Search
Emmanuel Offor
Lagos Guber: ‘Your safety is a priority’ – Sanwo-Olu woos Igbo traders

Politics

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has assured Igbo traders in his state that their safety and security remain his priority.

Sanwo-Olu said this on Tuesday when he embarked on a campaign tour of major markets populated by people from the South-East.

He took a tour of the markets ahead of this weekend’s Governorship election following the open endorsement of his re-election by the Ndigbo community in the state.

Sanwo-Olu, at the open forum, promised to ensure the safety of the properties and businesses of Ndigbo in Lagos State.

His engagements with the traders were initiated in response to concerns raised over the safety of properties and businesses owned by South-East traders in Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu said at the Trade Fair forum, “We’ll continue to work with your leadership to enhance cooperation and identify areas we can improve on to foster peace and stability. We’ll not be hostile to any community of non-indigenes.

“For as long as you conduct yourselves in a peaceful manner, your safety and security will remain our priority. There’s no need for any law-abiding resident to be scared.”

