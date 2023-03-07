Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Lagos Guber: PDP’s Jandor rules out LP alliance

Politics

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Abdul-Azeez Adediran aka Jandor, has all but shut down any chances of an alliance with his counterpart of the Labour Party (LP), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

Proponents of the school of thought that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has overstayed its welcome as the government of the day in Nigeria’s commercial and entertainment capital have championed an alliance between both heavyweight opposition parties.

The calls grew louder in the wake of the LP’s unprecedented victory in the presidential poll, thanks to Peter Obi and running mate Datti Baba-Ahmed.

However, Jandor put hopes of such a union to rest, in a live interview on Channels Television Monday.

According to him, when his “project” started years ago, it was beyond a desire to become governor.

“If it’s to be governor, I could have been governor where I was coming from, but I chose this route,” he said.

The entrepreneur noted that when talks of an alliance began “flying around,” the PDP tabled the matter, “even though we [Gbadebo and I] haven’t sat together to discuss it”.

He added, “We came ourselves to look at the issue and say, ‘Within us, what do we want to do? Do we want to put an end to a dynasty that has held us by the jugular for over two decades? Where do we go from here?’”

“We now discovered that the Labour Party candidate still has a case on his candidacy which is currently at the Supreme Court, we looked at it again that the Labour Party candidate also has an issue with Section 77 of the Electoral Act, which says if you’re leaving a particular party to another one, you must have been there, at least, for one month, that is, the party register would have been with INEC 30 days before that party primary,” he said.

Explaining that the legal issue could come up in post-election litigation, he said he would rather not be “sitting on a keg of gunpowder”.

Jandor added, “For us, we don’t have a problem, we would have said [to Rhodes-Vivour], ‘Go [on], let’s just take this [APC] government.’

“But knowing full well who we’re dealing with; we know the kind of character we’re dealing with, we know what can happen – there’s no point sitting on a keg of gunpowder.

“So, for us, we want an alliance; we don’t have any issue with it. But we must put our best foot forward. We must make sure that we go into this election without any snag whatsoever.”

Latest

Politics

Peter Obi visits woman stabbed during election in Lagos

0
Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP),...
News

Relief as Banks commence payment of old Naira Notes

0
Nigerians can now heave a sigh of relief as...
News

Lagos Police reads riot act ahead governorship elections

0
The Lagos State Police Command has vowed to prosecute...
News

Soludo denies plot to assassinate Peter Obi

0
Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo has countered the allegation...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

Peter Obi visits woman stabbed during election in Lagos

0
Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP),...
News

Relief as Banks commence payment of old Naira Notes

0
Nigerians can now heave a sigh of relief as...
News

Lagos Police reads riot act ahead governorship elections

0
The Lagos State Police Command has vowed to prosecute...
News

Soludo denies plot to assassinate Peter Obi

0
Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo has countered the allegation...
News

61 die of Diphtheria in Kano

0
Kano State has been hit by a deadly outbreak...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Peter Obi visits woman stabbed during election in Lagos

Emmanuel Offor -
Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has visited Mrs Jennifer Efidi, who was stabbed by political thugs during Saturday’s presidential and...
Read more

Relief as Banks commence payment of old Naira Notes

Emmanuel Offor -
Nigerians can now heave a sigh of relief as some deposit money banks have started paying out the old N1,000 and N500 notes, following...
Read more

Lagos Police reads riot act ahead governorship elections

Emmanuel Offor -
The Lagos State Police Command has vowed to prosecute people spreading fake news and “provocative content” on social media with the intent to cause...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: